The North Coast Land Conservancy is holding a Knot on Our Watch: Removing Invasives at Necanicum Forest work party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to remove invasive knotweed and blackberry.

The group will meet in the parking lot at Klootchy Creek County Park, just off of U.S. Highway 26, 2 miles east of the junction with U.S. Highway 101.

Tags