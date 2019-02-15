The Writer’s Guild is holding its February Open Mic event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Winekraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St.
The format of the meeting has changed, and will rotate between: Open Mics, which they’ve been traditional; Writing Labs, a change to bring works-in-progress for feedback and critique; and Open Writing Lounge, a quiet space to work on projects with support from other writers.
Tuesday is the first Writing Lab, which will be led by Andrew Zingg, developmental coordinator for the guild. Bring works-in-progress for feedback and constructive critique.
For the full schedule for meetings for the year, go to thewritersguild.org/open-mics
