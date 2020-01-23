Local citizen group and nonprofit Spruce Up Warrenton presented a certificate of appreciation to Cindy Yingst at its monthly meeting in January — the first award presented by the committee.
Yingst, owner of Warrenton businesses The Columbia Press and The UPS Store, was selected for recognition based on her longtime support of the Warrenton business community and her dedication to improving the downtown corridor. Yingst and her husband, D.B. Lewis, have owned The UPS Store since 2006.
Through their two businesses, Yingst and Lewis have supported Spruce Up Warrenton, the Warrenton Community Library, the American Red Cross, local ham radio clubs and the Warrenton Community Emergency Response Team. The UPS Store collects donations through the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, resulting in the purchase of 400 new books for Warrenton’s Start Making A Reader Today program. Yingst also coordinated Warrenton’s Fourth of July parade and festivities from 2009 to 2018.
