The Astoria Lions Club and the Astoria Art Loft are partnering again to host young artists in creating peace-themed posters for submission to the Lions Club International 2021 to 2022 Peace Poster Contest.
The winning local entry will be submitted for judging at the district level; the district winner will be submitted for multi-district judging. That winner will be submitted to the Lions Club International-level contest.
The contest, whose theme is "We Are All Connected," is open to ages 11 to 13, born Nov. 16, 2007, through Nov. 15, 2010. Posters are evaluated on three criteria at each level of judging: Originality, artistic merit and expression of the theme.
Artwork size can be no smaller than 13 by 20 inches, and no larger than 20 by 24 inches. Do not mat or frame the artwork. All materials will be provided.
The contest, which is open now, is hosted by the Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third St., and is part of their activities planned for young people this summer and fall. The local winner will be selected on Oct. 6.
Young people interested in participating can send their contact information to astorialionsclub1942@gmail.com or can contact the Astoria Lions Club on Facebook at fb.me/LionsClubAstoria