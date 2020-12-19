Since the days are shorter and colder, it’s a great time of year to cozy up indoors with a good read.
The librarians at the Astoria Library are here to help you pick out your next read. Here are their recommendations.
Suzanne Harold recommends “Greenglass House” by Kate Milford and “A Castle in the Clouds” by Kerstin Gier.
Meghann Lynch’s suggestions include “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh; “The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for American Freedom” by H.W. Brands; “Ingredients: The Strange Chemistry of What We Put In Us and On Us” by George Zaidan; and the “Fablehaven and Dragonwatch” series by Brandon Mull.
Jimmy Pearson, the library director, suggests “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr; “The Tenant” by Katrine Engberg; and “Superman: Dawnbreaker” by Matt De La Pena.
