While pumpkins serve as the centerpiece of several autumn traditions, there’s another product that shares the spotlight during this time of year, and that’s cranberries.
“Fall is cranberry harvest time on the coast,” said Paula Reagor, an employee of the Cranberry Museum in Long Beach, Washington.
The cranberry bogs at the farm are open for self-guided tours during daylight hours any day of the year, but they become a more exciting destination in September and October, when the berries ripen to varying shades of crimson and harvest begins.
This particular farm, owned by the Pacific Coast Cranberry Research Foundation, was established as a research facility by Washington State College (now Washington State University) in 1923. When Washington State decided to sell the farm, the cranberry growers on the West Coast formed a nonprofit corporation and purchased the farm and buildings. Washington State continues to support research on the site.
Cranberries are planted on sandy soils or peat soils, which is why they thrive on the coast. During harvest, workers “flood the bog and then ride a beater through it,” Reagor said, adding the cranberries naturally float to the surface and are then corralled to one side by a long, floating boom. The water is reused throughout the harvesting process.
The farm typically hosts an annual harvest festival, but they are keeping it simple this year, according to Reagor.
The public is invited to come the weekend of Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 to watch the harvesters.
The museum and gift shop — filled with everything cranberry — will be open. There is no admission cost, but it’s worth having a couple bucks on hand to purchase the shop’s signature homemade cranberry ice cream, made with fresh lemon juice and local cranberries.