Iwas sitting in a brew pub listening to fiddle and banjo. The people around me—wearing plaid flannel shirts and jeans—were enjoying the small-craft beer and lively music. The space was a converted industrial building, complete with open-beamed ceilings and stained cement floors. Listening in to conversations around me, I heard the worried talk of fishermen and heated discussions about land-use planning along the river. I could have been in Astoria, Oregon, but I wasn’t—I was in Inverness, Scotland, beginning my one-month appointed stint teaching Maritime Culture at the University of the Highlands and Islands.
Our connection to this part of the world is more than just tartan flannel. As I toured around the Scottish Highlands and islands, digging into archives and talking with as many old-timers as I could find, interesting parallels jumped out at me between our part of the world—the mouth of the Columbia River—and theirs.
I visited classrooms and shared stories about the Chinook Indians, about how important the water was to their way of life. I explained to them how Astoria’s indigenous people based an entire way of life on the water—transportation by canoe, diet based on local seafood and even mythology and religion heavily reliant on the wise salmon gods. I learned that the early people of Scotland—the Picts—had a similar relationship to the landscape and its animals. An early Pictish drawing showed a boat shaped much like a canoe. Pictish petroglyphs prominently featured salmon, and their myths included stories based on “the wisdom of the salmon.”
Some of the earliest “newcomers” to move to Astoria were Scandinavians who brought their culture with them and from it re-created many strong traditions based on their relationship to boats and fishing. The same was true in Scotland—Vikings from Norway landed at the Shetland Islands, Orkney Islands and all along the north and east coastlines of the Scottish Highlands, bringing their own specific words for fishing gear, boat designs, their Nordic religions featuring sea and weather gods and numerous superstitions that reach far back into the mists of history.
In more recent times, the sailor towns of Scotland, such as Scrabster, developed a wild and masculine culture for maritime workers and members of the fishing fleet. These men faced the temptations of drinking, whoring and gambling, just like in Astoria. The Scottish mariners feared dreaded British Naval “press gangs” that could kidnap them to a forced life at sea—much like the young men of Astoria who were “shanghaied” and pressed into maritime service.
Today’s Scottish coast continues to share many cultural parallels with the Oregon and Washington coasts. Their fisheries are also in decline, and their fishing fleet is graying—and shrinking. They are rightfully proud of their coastal heritage, and keep it alive through museums, boat fairs, folk festivals and college programs such as the one at UHI.
In some ways, their path differs from ours. Struggles to keep the salmon harvest profitable have resulted in “farm fishing,” raising fish in tanks or ponds, something that would not find much acceptance around here. Men on Scotland’s north coast have also found work in off-shore drilling, something most Oregonians would probably rather not risk, for fear of polluting the waters.
Two differences between cultures made me smile. When I told them about our beloved FisherPoets Gathering, they were incredulous. Fishermen writing poetry? They could not wrap their heads around it. Not one person I encountered could imagine a Scottish fisherman writing—much less reciting—a poem. The other difference—one that makes me proud to be an Astorian—is how many women have entered our local maritime workforce. From fishermen to crabbers to bar pilots to officers to cooks to ship agents—the women of Astoria have become a respected part of the maritime scene. This also caused the folks in Scotland to scratch their heads. Not a single person I met knew of a woman who fished, sailed or navigated. They could not fathom it.
The Pacific Northwest and the Scottish Highlands are cultural cousins on different seas. Recognizing our similarities helps us to celebrate our common humanity. By recognizing the differences between ourselves and other small communities that live on a coast, we are able to celebrate what makes us unique—for good or for bad—and also what makes Astoria such a special and beloved place to live.
Julie Brown is a professor of Literature and Humanities at Clatsop Community College. Last year, she was a Fulbright Scholar of Maritime Culture in Scotland at the University of the Highlands and Islands. Brown holds a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin and is also a trained deckhand on the Lady Washington tall ship.
