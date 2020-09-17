This school year, most North Coast students will trade in the trek to school for a Zoom screen. Recess with classmates will be a jaunt around the backyard or a local park.
A return to distance learning this fall doesn’t mean kids and parents have to forgo the benefits of interactive, sensory learning. Interactive resources about the history, science and geography of the North Coast abound online.
Pair some of these virtual educational resources with a day out-and-about in your own nook of the North Coast to keep kids excited to learn about the communities they live in.
Sleuth around the seashore
Got a critter curiosity? You’re in luck. You will find an abundance of birds, animals, plants and algae to observe in North Coast tidepools.
The City of Cannon Beach’s online Haystack Habitat guide (bit.ly/3bSOQHV) spotlights some of the different creatures and plants you might find at North Coast ocean enclaves with pictures and fun facts.
Once you have learned more about tidal ocean life, it’s time to get up close to a real tidepool.
The City of Cannon Beach offers a printable Tidepool Scavenger Hunt to help kids search for tidal sea critters (bit.ly/2Fum3gw).
Popular tidepools are located at or near Haystack Rock, Ecola State Park and Oswald West State Park.
Rewind the clock at Fort Clatsop
Travel back in time with a virtual tour of Fort Clatsop, the historic fort where Capt. Meriwether Lewis and Capt. William Clark camped during the winter of 1805 to 1806. The tour (bit.ly/3k5vvpN) captivates, with 360 degree panoramic views of several replica fort buildings and rooms.
Pair the visual fort exploration with a virtual audio tour (bit.ly/3mdxA4K) about the area's history, native tribes and local environment.
To learn more about the history and cultures of the Chinook and Clatsop tribes, take a look at The Tribal Legacy Project (bit.ly/33gqxQq). Each tribe has its own page with access to a variety of videos created by tribal members.
After learning more about Fort Clatsop, take a stroll along one of the recreational trails at Lewis and Clark National Historic Park, such as the Fort to Sea, Kwis Kwis, Netul River and South Slough trails. As you walk, imagine what you might have seen there just a few hundred years ago.
Help conserve the coast
Read about the science of oceans and how they are affected by climate change in NASA’s Climate Kids virtual guide (climatekids.nasa.gov/ocean/), “What is happening in the ocean?” Click on the “Water” tab to find other interesting science articles related to oceans, rivers and even clouds. An “Activities” section has some cool projects kids can do at home.
Lucky for North Coast kids, the actual ocean isn’t too far away.
Plan a day of exploration and action at the beach to encourage kids to care for nearby ocean environments. SOLVE Oregon (solveoregon.org) will host Beach & Riverside Cleanup events around Oregon now through Oct. 4. You can sign up for a cleanup online or show up day-of.
Admire art at the Astoria Column
The Astoria Column’s online guide (astoriacolumn.org/artwork/), “Artwork of the Column,” tells some of the stories Italian immigrant artist Atilio Pusterla hoped to represent when he painted the column in 1926. Starting at the base of the virtual Column, click on tabs from A to Z to discover the stories and historical inaccuracies of Pusterla’s murals.
The “History of the Column” guide (astoriacolumn.org/history/) provides historical context for the construction of the Astoria Column.
With a new artistic eye for the column’s murals, take a trip to the real-life column. Although visitors cannot currently climb inside the column, the column’s outer murals are available for all to see. See how many stories from the guide you can find as you look around the column.
Become a map master
For seafarers at heart, see through the eyes of explorers past with the Columbia River Maritime Museum's virtual collection (crmm.org/mapping-the-pacific-coast/gallery/), “Mapping The Pacific Coast: Coronado to Lewis and Clark.”
The collection includes maps, books and illustrations from early European explorations of the northwest coast, spanning about 260 years from 1540 to 1802.
Discover the “The Legendary ‘Lost’ Chart of Captain James Cook” in gallery four, or take a peak at the fantastical illustrated maps in gallery one, “Fact and Fantasy.” Audio commentaries help introduce the collection and tell the stories behind the maps.
After a visit to the museum's virtual collection, take a look at a present-day map of Oregon’s North Coast. Parents can work with kids to discover how to read a map and try to find routes to the ocean from your own home.
