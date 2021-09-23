Emerald Heights holds Boo Bash The Astorian Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Emerald Heights Apartments will host a Boo Bash from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.The event is free. There will be no-contact trick-or-treating, games, prizes and a costume contest.For the first hour of the event, free school supplies will be given away. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bash Contest Sport Emerald Event Prize Boo Apartment Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPortion of causeway at East Mooring Basin collapsesHotel projects in the works in AstoriaWarrenton mayor warns firefighters will quit over vaccine mandateObituary: Cynthia Louise (Johnson) WilliamsonObituary: Debra LivingstonDeaths: Sept. 21, 2021Death: Sept. 14, 2021County records 26th virus deathObituary: Richard 'Rich' MillerNehalem woman killed in crash on Highway 26 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.