The North Coast Chamber Orchestra and Neah-Kah-Nie High School Choir present two concerts today and Saturday.
The first concert is 7 p.m. today at the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. It is assisted by a grant from the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition.
The second concert is 3 p.m. Saturday at Astoria Elks Lodge Ballroom, 453 11th St., Astoria.
Admission to the concerts is $10 adults, $5 students, free for children under 12 (with adult supervision).
The program, titled “Spring Voices,” features performances by the Neah-Kah-Nie choir alone and alongside the North Coast Chamber Orchestra. The show — which blends voices, strings, winds and percussion — captures the arrival of spring and evokes the hope and promise of the season.
The Neah-Kah-Nie High Choir, directed by Michael Simpson, consists of 25 students who will present several choral selections alone to showcase their spirited arrangements.
The North Coast Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Cory Pederson, is an all-volunteer ensemble of North Coast musicians dedicated to providing local audiences with the opportunity to hear live classical music.
The Chamber Orchestra will perform two selections separate from the choir: Johannes Brahms’ “Serenade No. 1, Op 11 (movement 1)” and Pietro Masscagni’s “Selections from Cavalleria Rusticana.”
For more information about the orchestra, and to view the full 2019 concert schedule, visit northoregoncoastsymphony.org and the orchestra’s Facebook page.
