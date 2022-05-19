The final weekend of performances of Astoria High School’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” are set for Friday and Saturday.

Performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the high school.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children and students, with tickets available at the door. Concessions are available.

The musical features nearly two dozen student performers. The show features the beloved songs and new additions as well as an updated script. There are also striking set pieces and costumes.

For more information, contact theaterahs@gmail.com.

Tags