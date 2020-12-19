The Lewis & Clark National Historical Park’s “In Their Footsteps” lecture series is continuing this winter, just not in person.
Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations by local public health authorities, in consultation with National Park Service officers, the lectures are held live, virtually on the park’s Facebook page because of the coronavirus.
On Sunday, the lecture topic is “The Enlightenment: Eighteenth Century Curiosity about Nation-Building, Science, Exploration and Jefferson’s Role in this Phenomenon.” During the lecture, speaker Junius Rochester will discuss the Corps of Discovery and President Thomas Jefferson’s role in exploring the western portion of the U.S.
On Jan. 17, Scott Morrison will present the “History of Powder Horns.” Barbara Linnette will give an “Introduction to Local Owls” on Feb. 14.
For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471.
