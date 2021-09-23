The South County Community Food Bank has extended its hours to better serve the community.

The food pantry will be open from 12:45 to 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

Normal hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 12:45 to 3:45 p.m.

The food pantry is located at 2041 N Roosevelt Drive in Seaside. For information, call 503-738-9800.

