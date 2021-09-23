Food bank extends hours The Astorian Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The South County Community Food Bank has extended its hours to better serve the community.The food pantry will be open from 12:45 to 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.Normal hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 12:45 to 3:45 p.m.The food pantry is located at 2041 N Roosevelt Drive in Seaside. For information, call 503-738-9800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pantry Community Food Bank Food Bank Social Service Community Food Hour Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPortion of causeway at East Mooring Basin collapsesHotel projects in the works in AstoriaWarrenton mayor warns firefighters will quit over vaccine mandateObituary: Cynthia Louise (Johnson) WilliamsonObituary: Debra LivingstonDeaths: Sept. 21, 2021Death: Sept. 14, 2021County records 26th virus deathObituary: Richard 'Rich' MillerNehalem woman killed in crash on Highway 26 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.