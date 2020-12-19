My, how things have changed in 215 years.
During the winter of 1805 and 1806, the largest structure in Clatsop County was a log fort, just south of today’s Youngs Bay, along the Lewis and Clark River. People who lived there called the area Fort Clatsop. From Dec. 7, 1805, to March 23, 1806, 33 members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition stayed there.
Now dubbed Lewis & Clark National Historical Park, the area has adapted throughout the year as coronavirus restrictions have changed. The park is open to visitors but will be closed on Christmas.
The park’s fort and walking trails are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park’s bookstore is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park’s visitor center, bookstore, exhibit hall and Fort Clatsop replica are closed.
Visitors are asked to visit the park in groups of five or smaller.
“We will be ... welcoming (visitors) to the fort and trails,” the park said in a statement. “Thanks for your patience, and be safe.”
Those seeking exercise and fresh air this winter can also use the park’s many trails.
Parking near the park’s gates is available, as well as in the park’s overflow lot, with access to the Fort to Sea Trail and the Netul River Trail.
The park’s Kwis Kwis and South Slough trails are also open to the public, as is the Fort to Sea trailhead parking lot, from dawn to dusk. In addition, the Netul Landing is open for recreation, including a kayak and canoe launch, and outdoor exhibits.
If you are interested in traveling the trail in reverse, the Fort to Sea Trail parking lot at Sunset Beach is open for day use recreation.
Other Lewis and Clark Expedition trail sites open include the Salt Works exhibit in Seaside (on Lewis and Clark Way, near the Seaside Prom) and the Dismal Nitch rest area on the Washington state side of the Columbia River, just east of the Astoria Bridge.
