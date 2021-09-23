Onward

A raffle for Greg Navratil’s painting, ‘Onward,’ raised over $6,300 for the North Coast Land Conservancy.

The DragonFire Gallery in Cannon Beach raised over $6,300 for the North Coast Land Conservancy during a raffle last weekend.

The raffle, held as part of the Earth & Ocean Arts Festival, was for artist Greg Navratil’s painting, “Onward.”

All proceeds from the raffle benefited the North Coast Land Conservancy.

