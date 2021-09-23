Gallery raises funds for land conservancy The Astorian Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A raffle for Greg Navratil’s painting, ‘Onward,’ raised over $6,300 for the North Coast Land Conservancy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The DragonFire Gallery in Cannon Beach raised over $6,300 for the North Coast Land Conservancy during a raffle last weekend.The raffle, held as part of the Earth & Ocean Arts Festival, was for artist Greg Navratil’s painting, “Onward.”All proceeds from the raffle benefited the North Coast Land Conservancy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Conservancy Raffle Land Finance North Coast Dragonfire Gallery Fund Greg Navratil Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPortion of causeway at East Mooring Basin collapsesHotel projects in the works in AstoriaWarrenton mayor warns firefighters will quit over vaccine mandateObituary: Cynthia Louise (Johnson) WilliamsonObituary: Debra LivingstonDeaths: Sept. 21, 2021Death: Sept. 14, 2021County records 26th virus deathObituary: Richard 'Rich' MillerNehalem woman killed in crash on Highway 26 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.