Winter has come, and with it, long nights, short days and chilly weather. This year is also unique in that the coronavirus pandemic surges on, leading to fewer social activities, canceled events and continued physical distancing.
During this season, Thor Sorenson said, people are stuck at home, “So they say, ‘What can we do?’”
One good answer: Arts and crafts.
“It’s something they can do at home that’s very safe,” said Sorenson, who owns Astoria’s Homespun Quilts + Yarn with his wife, Lydia.
Not only are crafts a practical way to utilize long hours spent indoors — they produce mental and emotional benefits.
“Everything about it is positive,” said Jenn Whyman, co-owner of Child’s Play in Cannon Beach.
For one thing, crafting — in whatever form it takes — draws people away from their computers and mobile devices, which is increasingly important as remote learning and working from home continue to dominate family life.
At Child’s Play, a craft store that typically offers an on-site workspace in addition to projects made to-go, Whyman has observed parents being able to reconnect with their children over projects.
“There’s a lot of eye-to-eye contact,” she said. “There is a goal, an objective — they’re going to finish something they’re doing together. People are really making memories.”
Working on projects also tends to be relaxing or de-stressing, both of which are “absolutely essential right now,” said Allie Kloster, owner of Seaside Yarn and Fiber.
Kloster is a fan of knitting hats, which can be personally used or given as gifts.
“On the coast, everyone needs a beanie,” she said.
Although her shop stocks a large amount of knitting and crocheting supplies, the store encourages crafting in all forms.
Making something by hand that is useful or beautiful is an empowering activity. It builds confidence through a sense of accomplishment that translates to other aspects of life.
“It’s certainly a way to unleash your creativity,” Sorenson said.
Living in the lower Columbia River region, surrounded by natural beauty, sparks the imagination, he added.
“With all that inspiration, you want to share, you want to create things,” Sorenson said.
Finally, it’s a tactile activity that invigorates one’s sense of touch and vision through the abundance of colors and textures.
A season of burgeoning creativity
The idea of filling down-time with crafting is hardly novel. Since the start of the pandemic in early spring, craft stores across the region have experienced an uptick in business that seems to coincide with a nationwide trend.
For several months, Sorenson was unable to get a new supply of sewing machines after his store’s stock ran out. There was also a shortage of other common materials, like blue and black thread.
On the flip side, Homespun Quilts + Yarn saw a wave of new customers coming in to have their old and dilapidated sewing machines repaired.
One of the factors contributing to this deluge of interest in sewing? The need to make protective face coverings, Sorenson said. However, the interest quickly spread to other forms of sewing, yarn-working, painting and creating.
Kloster experienced the same occurrence.
“We’ve slowed down a little bit (as a community) but people are not stopping crafting,” she said.
Ideas for winter activities
As community members begin to bunker down for the winter, now is an optimal time to consider taking on a new arts or craft project. Here are a few suggestions from the craft store owners:
Knitting and crocheting
Straightforward and simple, “A ball of yarn and a set of needles is what you need to start,” Sorenson said.
For novices, Kloster added, “Don’t underestimate the power of YouTube.”
Individuals can find plenty of video tutorials and demonstrations to help them learn in the beginning.
“Another pro tip,” she added, is to “use a larger-size needle or hook, along with a bulky yarn for ‘instant gratification’ crafting, as it goes quicker, and look for multi-colored yarn because it adds a little extra pizazz.”
She encourages people to save their yarn scraps, which can be incorporated into weaving projects.
Wreaths
Wreath-making is a fun family project that is suitable for all ages. With felt wreaths, you string the fabric in a methodical fashion, which is very comforting, Whyman said.
Bird seed and berry wreaths — made from mixing seed, flour, corn syrup and berries into a mold — are also popular this time of year.
Pot holders and placemats
Sorenson recommends this project for sewing-machine newbies, including children. Although pot holders, placemats and the like are simple creations, young people get to learn a new skill and “have the fun of playing with mom’s sewing machine,” which should take place under supervision, he added.
Embroidery kits
Available for sewers of different ages and ability levels, “embroidery kits are a fun, travel-ready project, whether you’re on the road or on the couch,” Kloster said.
Holiday ornaments
“Making memories has been a huge part of this season for people,” Whyman said.
Families can make memories and celebrate the holidays at the same time by creating holiday ornaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.