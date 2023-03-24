Get up, stand up: Spring into coastal paddleboarding

With its bountiful rivers, lakes and bays, the North Coast long been favored as a springboard for popular water sports. Abundant, too, are the ways in which humans can experience these aqueous environments.
From sleek aluminum fishing vessels to trusty recreational kayaks and even a well-appointed vintage tugboat, there’s a watercraft for everyone. For a different vantage point, it’s hard to beat the immersive experience of stand-up paddleboarding.
Largely developed in Hawaii, the sport arrived in the Northwest around 20 years ago, reaching peak popularity within the last decade. The premise is simple — stand atop a floating oversized surfboard and be propelled by means of a long, angled paddle.
Aside from safety gear such as a personal flotation device and whistle, equipment demands are minimal. Stand-up paddleboards are easily transported atop most vehicles and weigh much less than kayaks.
For a memorable day on the water, select the right gear and find a launch. It must be noted that the paddleboard, with its upright rider acting as a human sail, can be difficult to maneuver in even moderate wind or tidal changes. Before embarking on an adventure, would-be paddleboarders are encouraged to note all weather and water conditions.
Gear selection
The modern paddleboard marketplace features a wide array of board types, shapes and designs. Newer riders should hone their search to boards between 10 to 11 feet long and 32 to 34 inches wide.
These dimensions, found on most recreational boards, offer the best combination of speed and stability. Narrow and long boards are generally faster, though speed comes are the expense of stability. Long, tippy boards are great for offshore cruising but will frustrate beginners with many dunks into the water.
Paddle selection is largely based on rider height. Most riders can simply add 8 to 10 inches to their height and select a paddle with that overall length. The remaining gear is related to safety. Every rider must possess a personal flotation device and noise-making equipment, such as a waterproof whistle.
To keep warm, paddleboarders are encouraged to dress as if they will end up in the water for several minutes. In most cases, this means a 3mm wetsuit. For those venturing into bays or the open ocean, a dry suit is highly recommended.
Starting out
Most beginners find even the widest boards to be a bit unstable. As such, many experience their first paddleboard ride from their knees. Once on their feet, many are able to remain standing for the duration of the trip.
The strangely shaped paddle often causes the most confusion. Despite it looking as if it should scoop the water, the blade should angle forward slightly from the shaft, toward the nose of the board.
Propelling the board is best done with long smooth strokes. The paddle should enter the water well in front of the rider and travel aft just past the rider’s feet. Traveling in a straight line requires frequently alternating between the two sides of the board. Turning the board is as simple as continuing to paddle on one side of the board.
Destinations
Cullaby Lake
Located south of Warrenton off U.S. Highway 101, this sizable lake usually offers calm waters devoid of heavy marine traffic. At the north end, Carnahan County Park features a primitive put-in surrounded by majestic trees and hovering ospreys. Cullaby Lake is well-suited for beginners.
Coffenbury Lake
The freshwater jewel of Fort Stevens State Park can also be counted on to provide some of the area’s calmer waters for paddleboarding. It is popular with bank anglers, so paddlers are cautioned to stay toward the middle of the lake.
For those wishing to get in on the action, however, Coffenbury Lake is one of the best places to try angling from the paddleboard. Inexpensive rod holders can be easily attached to most boards and success can be had by trolling small spinning lures behind the board.
Youngs Bay
Best suited for intermediate to advanced paddlers, Youngs Bay can be accessed by a ramp near the Astoria Recreation Center. The bay is often subject to wide tidal changes, leaving the ramp surrounded by impenetrable mud. For those willing to study tides and plan their trip, rich rewards come in the form of soaring eagles and bobbing white pelicans.
Netul Landing
Offering riders the chance to stand upon the very waters traversed by Lewis and Clark, this historic canoe launch sits just south of Fort Clatsop. Similarly tidal to Youngs Bay, Netul Landing is rich with avian life such as great blue herons, scoters and the occasional egret.