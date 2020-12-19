Cannon Beach’s annual Haystack Holidays celebration is still on, for the most part, though the event’s usual features look different because of coronavirus restrictions.
On Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will read holiday stories during a virtual storytime hour, available to view at facebook.com/haystackholidayscannonbeach. Until Sunday, visitors to Cannon Beach can visit local stores to participate in a “Name That Tune” challenge. Those who correctly guess the holiday songs they hear may win a holiday gift basket. Voting for the best holiday lights in Cannon Beach will also run until Sunday at cannonbeach.org/haystackholidays. Some business and home owners will win prizes for their unique decorations.
The Coaster Theatre Radio Hour will stream a rendition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The play will also be broadcasted at KMUN 91.9 FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. The play can be viewed through next weekend by visiting coastertheatre.com. The play will feature writers and actors from the North Coast and across the U.S. For more information, call 503-436-1242.
