The story of the trials and tribulations while finding the Northwest Passage (connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans via a sea route across the top of North America) has intrigued Pacific Northwest history buffs for more than a century.
According to Biography.com, in 1845, British sailor John Franklin, pictured inset, attempted to sail the route with a crew of 129 and two vessels, HMS Erebus and Terror (pictured), with all the latest and greatest equipment aboard (tinyurl.com/biogfrank). The expedition was last seen in July 1845 in Baffin Bay, in the Canadian arctic, by whalers, before completely disappearing.
The mystery went unsolved — until recently. The wreck of the Erebus was discovered in 36 feet of water in Baffin Bay in 2014 (tinyurl.com/erebus-found). Now, almost exactly two years later, The Guardian reports that the Terror has also been found (tinyurl.com/terror-found), at the bottom of Terror Bay. It’s in such good condition, the glass in three of the four stern windows is still intact.
It was originally believed the ships became trapped in the ice in 1846. From “brief written records,” it is known that Franklin died in 1847. What was left of the crew was forced to abandon ship in 1848. Starvation and scurvy plagued the men during their vain attempt to reach land, and the condition of some skeletal remains found by Inuits also led to suspicions of cannibalism. No one survived.
“This discovery changes history,” Jim Balsillie, of the Arctic Research Foundation, told The Guardian. “Given the location of the find and the state of the wreck, it’s almost certain that HMS Terror was operationally closed down by the remaining crew, who then reboarded HMS Erebus and sailed south where they met their ultimate tragic fate.” (In One Ear, 9/30/2016)