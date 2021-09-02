For your amusement and edification, some tidbits from the Aug. 14, 1888, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian (one of the ads of the day is pictured):
• If you remark that hot weather always makes you transpire profusely, the chances are that someone will take you up for an incorrect use of the word “transpire.” But as a matter of fact, you will be using the word in strict accordance with Webster’s definition of it. Men who knew this are winning wagers on their knowledge every day.
• Good order and security to person and property characterize Astoria. While other places suffer nightly depredations from thieves, Astoria enjoys immunity. The reason of this is that we have a vigilant police service. In this case it is good to let well enough alone.
• Dr. J.B. Pilkington, the veteran surgeon, oculist and medical specialist of Portland, will be at the Occidental Hotel, Astoria, all day Friday, Aug. 17, 1888, and will give special examinations free ... Over 300 cases of piles, fissures, fistulas and rectal ulcers treated successfully, without use of knife or ligature within the past three years.
• Personal Mention: Capt. George Flavel was reported much better last evening ... People who come down from Portland naturally forget to bring their blankets.
• Hurrah for the Clatsop railroad! Half the stock was taken yesterday. What’s the matter with taking the other half today!
• The great black and white sign that informed all and sundry that the roadway was unsafe and dangerous to travel by order of the City Council is now a part of a fence on the upper Astoria roadway.
• John Fistenmacher lived in east Portland till quite recently. He had economy down fine and last week pulled the strap one hole tighter and went dead. By strict self-denial, he was able to leave $10,336.49; didn’t take a cent along. He has no heirs, and the state of Oregon gets the swag. John had a great head and a correct value of himself. (In One Ear, 9/4/2015)