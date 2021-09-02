“Katie Rathmell, owner of Pacific Window Restoration, is restoring windows and building sashes for the oldest house in Astoria, the Hiram Brown,” Mindy Stokes wrote. “Katie has also restored windows in other treasures found around Astoria: The Astoria Column, the Norblad, and the Astor.” Mindy’s photo of Katie is shown, inset.
Of course, the Ear was intrigued, and wanted to know more about the house, which was originally built in Adairsville (east Astoria) — which is not where it is now. So why did it get moved? According to the National Register of Historic Places registration form for the Shivelvy-McClure Historic District (tinyurl.com/brownmove):
“Adam and Caroline Van Dusen, who settled in Astoria’s eastern district in 1847, were among the first prominent families to realize Col. Adair’s dream was simply that: a dream. In 1864, they moved to Shively’s Astoria since it was apparent Adairsville was not progressing, and they desired to be near a thriving business district … Capt. Hiram Brown (a bar pilot) is another prominent individual who lost faith in Col. Adair. Not only did he move to central Astoria, but in 1862, Brown moved his entire 1852 Gothic-style house — barging it from Adairsville (to 12th Street, then rolling it to) its current location at 1337 Franklin Avenue.”
Amazingly, it came through the ordeal “without even cracking the wallpaper or breaking a window,” the plaque on the side of the house says. And, as Paul Harvey said so often, “Now you know the rest of the story.” (In One Ear, 9/2/2016)