“We just returned from a cruise that included Astoria as one of the stops,” Sandra Pistone of Omaha, Nebraska, wrote. “I want to recognize one of your volunteers, Irene Balitmore, who went ‘above and beyond’ her duties to help me.” Sandra and her husband, Frank, are pictured.
Irene, who volunteers for Clatsop Cruise Hosts and lives in Warrenton, is shown, inset. Clatsop Cruise Hosts greet the cruise ship passengers and crew, and answer questions the visitors may have about where things are, where to go, how to get there and even about the local area history.
“My husband needed medication for a stomach problem,” Sandra explained, “and when I asked Irene for directions to the nearest drugstore, she decided driving me there was the thing to do. She drove me to the drugstore, shopped with me, and returned me to the cruise ship.”
And, the two had a chance to get acquainted a bit. “We were just two chatty ladies on our trip to Astoria,” Sandra recalled.
“Such hospitality is something I will remember about Astoria,” she added. “Irene was my angel that day!”
Marian Soderberg, Clatsop Cruise Hosts coordinator (who was pleased, but not at all surprised to hear about Irene’s efforts to help the couple) noted, “She really is a jewel.” (In One Ear, 9/24/2014)