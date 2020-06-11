"Blaine and Helen (Fransen) Mack, Astoria natives, are celebrating 70 years of marriage on June 10," their daughter, Kristina Mack, wrote. "They graduated from Astoria High School — Blaine in 1942, and Helen in 1945 — and were married in Astoria at what was then the Methodist church." The couple have three children.
"Blaine is a three-war combat veteran who was a P-38 pilot in World War II, who later flew B-52s in Korea, Vietnam and the Cuban missile crisis," she noted.
"Helen is a spectacular baker, first-rate grammarian (she credits her elementary and high school teachers in Astoria) and a first-generation American who grew up in a Finnish family in Uniontown. She was one of seven children, including Shirley Tinner." Kim Supple is Helen's niece.
"… Active duty in Korea led to a long career in the Air Force, during which time they moved all over the country. … After his tour in Vietnam, Blaine retired to teach music and they moved to Klamath Falls. They changed many lives, Blaine directing jazz choirs that traveled around the western U.S. and Mexico and mentoring students …
"… Permanent residents of Palm Desert, California, since 1986, they are longtime owners of a home in Cannon Beach … a beloved gathering place for immediate and extended family.
"In their years together they have had many cherished pets, both dogs and cats, including their current boss, Portia, the cocker spaniel."
"They are 95 and 93," Kristina added, "and still very active, and living in their own home." Happy anniversary!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.