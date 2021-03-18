Last week there was news of a grey whale way up the Columbia River near Ridgefield, Washington.
Scott Kaul and his son, JT Kaul, and his son's friends, Corky Reed and Carson Grant, were testing some new gear for Scott's company, Brad's Killer Fishing Gear, in Longview, Washington, when they spotted the meandering mammal, and posted a video on Facebook (fb.me/BradsKillerFishingGear). A screenshot is shown.
"They were trolling with some new flashers, and possibly the constant flash led the whale to believe it was a school of salmon," Scott speculated. "Not sure. But it followed the boat, just behind it, for about 4 miles.
"Each time it surfaced, everyone assumed it was a sea lion breathing through its air hole … (but) the sound got progressively louder, making everyone wonder if it was … possibly a whale. But no one really thought a whale would be up that far.
"Eventually everyone in the boat began believing this could have, indeed, been a whale. It was just under the surface, and you could see the wake. As soon as the camera came out it raised out of the water, so it was just one of those right place/right time things.
"We're not sure why the whale followed the boat for so long, but it kept at the same speed (1.7 to 1.8 mph) for several miles until it finally passed the boat and headed down river toward the coast."
"We received a report of another live whale within the past couple of years in the Portland airport area," Dalin D'Alessandro, of the Northern Oregon/Southern Washington Marine Mammal Stranding Network, recalled. "However, this sighting could not be confirmed, and there were no further sightings reported.
"That being said it is rare, but not unheard of, for whales to head up river systems," she noted. "… The hope would be that (this whale) continues its outbound travel and returns to the ocean."
If you see it, notify the Seaside Aquarium at seasideaquarium@gmail.com
"Hopefully it made it all the way," Scott added. "It's a beautiful creature, and one we'd all like to see survive."