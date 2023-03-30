Ear: Cathlamet

The Daily Morning Astorian, April 1, 1885, described an afternoon excursion on the steamer Telephone, which was considered, at the time, to be the "fastest sternwheeler afloat."

The packed steamer left Astoria at 2 p.m., "skirted the Oregon side" and went up Knappa Slough to visit the "pretty little village of Knappa, that lies behind a high green mound on the river's bank." After a short stop, they swung across the main channel across to Cathlamet, Washington, where everyone went ashore.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.