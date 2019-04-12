Just in time for the 107th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic on April 15, auctioneers Henry Aldridge & Son in England have announced the sale of a silver brandy flask that belonged to one of the ship’s American first-class passengers, Helen Churchill Candee, an author and women’s right pioneer.
The flask was a family heirloom, and is engraved with the Churchill coat of arms. When the Titanic was going down, she handed the flask to her friend, Edward Kent, another first-class passenger, and said, “You stand a better chance of living than I.” Not true, as it turned out, as she survived the sinking, and was rescued.
When Kent’s body was recovered and returned to his wife, the flask and a miniature portrait of Candee were with it. About a month after the ship went down, his sister, Charlotte, sent the miniature and flask (which had been badly dented in the disaster) back to the author. “I am so glad you are to have them both again,” Charlotte wrote. Both items are shown, courtesy of Henry Aldridge & Son.
The auction takes place on April 27. The lot — which includes the flask, letter and miniature portrait — is expected to fetch from $66,000 to $105,000.
