Aron Moxley (left) lives in Portland now, but many years ago he was a Vietnamese child refugee who was brought to this country, and wound up being raised in Astoria.
“I graduated from Astoria High in 1992,” Aron recalled. “I was freshman class president, student body vice president and class clown.” He even wrote a song about his home town, “Astoria,” when he was lead singer of The Slants (bit.ly/aronastoria).
Recently he had an encounter with someone who reminded him of his beginnings in Vietnam. “This regular named John Barnes (right) has been coming into my work for years,” Aron posted on his Facebook page. “I told him I was going to Vietnam next week with my girlfriend, Ali Marie. He told me he was over there during the fall of Saigon (in 1975) and helped orphan babies get on evacuation planes and helicopters as a Marine.
“I told him I was one of those babies. He looked at me, his eyes started to well up, and said he might have held me in his arms during the rescue mission (Operation Babylift). We talked for a while, and I thanked him dearly for his service and kindness. At the end he told me he’ll sleep better tonight, now that he’s seen that what was a small innocent baby is now all grown up, with a better life in America. What an amazing man you are, John. And thank you again for your service! No longer an orphan, Aron #thankyouservicemenandwomen”
