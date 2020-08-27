"I wanted to share that I, and my partner, Andrew Volk, just last week were named to Wine Enthusiast's 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2020," Briana Volk wrote. "The list recognizes the young winemakers, brewers, beverage directors, grape growers and other movers and shakers who are changing today's beverage industry." The couple is pictured, courtesy of Matt Sayles.
They lived in Portland before moving to Portland, Maine, where they are the co-owners of Portland Hunt + Alpine Club (huntandalpineclub.com), which opened in 2013. If Briana looks familiar, there's a good reason why. Briana Bononcini Volk grew up just outside Astoria, and graduated from Knappa High School.
The Volks moved back to New England to be closer to Andrew's roots. Their club has received two nominations for James Beard Awards for for Outstanding Cocktail Program, and was named as one of the 19 "Best Cocktail Bars in America" in 2019 by Thrillist.com. You can read the Wine Enthusiast article about the couple's latest accolade at bit.ly/Volkswine
"It is a really big honor to be placed on this list," Briana added, "and we were both honestly shocked."
