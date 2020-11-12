The Peter Iredale shipwreck on Clatsop Spit is known far and wide after running aground in 1906, yet the Galena, also a cargo-carrying British steel four-masted sailing barque — which ran aground a bit south of the Iredale about three weeks later, on Nov. 13, 1906 — has sunk into obscurity.
Thankfully, there were no casualties. The life boat was ordered and lowered and all hands reached shore safely. Part of the crew was taken to Astoria, but the master and the rest stayed at a farmhouse near the wreck. A few days later, the master retrieved the crew members in Astoria to help dismantle and salvage the stranded ship. They refused to stay, however, and hustled right back to Astoria. He had to hire locals to get the job done.
In December 1906, when a Naval Court convened at the British Vice Consulate in Astoria, they gave a rather blistering review of the situation, finding that the ship ran aground because the captain was “over confident” of his position in relation to the shore, and the lookout was flat out “defective.”
The mate was “careless and neglectful,” and his log was kept in “such a slovenly manner that it proved to be absolutely of no value in this investigation.” Several crew members were discharged and fined, for not “preserving the ship from immediate loss, destruction, or serious damage” because they “misunderstood their duties.”
But, it was essentially a verbal spanking and, aside from a walloping dose of the court’s scorn, no one was really much worse for the wear. Except for the Galena, of course, now buried deep under the Gearhart dunes. (bit.ly/VCgalena)
