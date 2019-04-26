Also from the Sunday, April 26, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• There will be skating at Ross’ Opera House next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings. All who have tried it say the floor is “the boss.”
Note: Believe it or not, roller skating was hugely popular in the 1880s (http://bit.ly/skateross).
But where was Ross Opera House? A photo is shown, courtesy of the Clatsop County Historical Society. (Enlargement at bit.ly/wixross)
“The building in the middle of the square area (red arrow) is the old post office that was built in 1868 on the same spot where it is now,” Liisa Penner, archivist at CCHS, noted.
“The courthouse is a small wooden building that is on the southwest corner of Eighth and Commercial streets (Benton and Squemoqua then). The courthouse was replaced by the present structure in 1908.”
“The Ross Opera House was built by Job Ross’ sons, first as a skating rink, and then enlarged for a place for performances,” she added. “It was a large building that later burned.
“Job Ross was a pioneer of the 1850s who lost everything while trying to make it west. They spent the winter readying to leave again, and made it across the plains to Astoria. Their house still stands at the southeast corner of Eighth and Exchange streets. A son’s house was next door.
“As a result of their hard work,” Liisa added, “they managed to thrive.”
