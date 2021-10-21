"I would like to give a shout-out and a standing ovation for the Warrenton Fire Department," Warrenton resident Sam Blair wrote.
"Recently, my rescue cat, 'Moose,' either fell or jumped into the furnace ducts for my house, which was being remodeled," Sam explained. "Nobody I called had any ideas of what to do to save him from whatever fate awaits a cat in the bowels of a three-story home.
"In desperation, I called 911, and explained I had a potential life-threatening situation involving a cat. The dispatcher couldn't have been nicer, and said she would have someone there soon.
"Within 12-13 minutes, two of Warrenton's finest were in the driveway, lights blinking in a massive truck. Bottom line, after over an hour of various attempts, they cut a hole in the soffit to get access to the ductwork, then cut a hole in the ductwork to give Moose a place for egress.
"Ron Dugan of Dugan's Heating Solutions by now was also adding excellent ideas. Bottom line, I had to remove part of the furnace, exposing the end of the duct system, and there Moose was, within reach. Dusty, whining and wide eyed, Moose walked away.
"Just wanted to give a huge thank you to the Warrenton Fire Department, and Fire Chief Brian Alsbury and volunteer firefighter John Sleutel, for their truly incredible commitment and dedication to service."
"The community, and all our cats, are in safe hands," Sam added. "A deep, dusty bow of gratitude!"