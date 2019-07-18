During the same Guernsey’s “A Century at Sea” auction event as the Iredale bell, an intriguing Titanic item is also up for bid: First class passenger and survivor Ella White‘s 35-inch long walking stick, with a battery-run light in the tip (bit.ly/ellastick). The photo shown is courtesy of Guernsey’s.
After the bump that indicated Titanic’s collision with the iceberg, Mrs. White noted “It was just as though we went over about a thousand marbles. There was nothing terrifying about it at all.” Even so, she had the good sense to head to the upper deck — a good choice, since that’s where the lifeboats were.
She took her cane with her when she boarded Lifeboat No. 8, and that was fortunate. The night was very dark, and after a while, she and her boatmates could not tell where they were, or the location of the other lifeboats.
And that’s where Mrs. Green and her black walking stick became the stuff of legend. She worked tirelessly as a beacon, waving her lighted cane to show the way, but more importantly, to signal the other lifeboats and the rescue ship Carpathia.
You’ll really have to plunder the penny jar for this one; the opening bid is $100,000. It’s expected to sell for $300,000 to $500,00.
