Another update on trying to find the missing town and post office of Columbiaville, once in Columbia County, mentioned in an 1889 snippet in The Daily Astorian and Morning Oregonian: Those in the know in Columbia County have never heard of it, nor has the Oregon Historical Society or the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C. The National Archives never responded to an inquiry.
Just by accident the Ear came across mention of a Columbiaville, California, in an obscure online publication; the town was located near the curiously named Oregon Gulch.
“Columbiaville was an early name (1856) for an area in Oregon Gulch, Butte County, California,” Larry Mauch, historian at the Yankee Hill Historical Society (yankeehillhistory.com), wrote. “Peter Burnett‘s wagon train came to California from Oregon City, Oregon in 1848.
“It appears Burnett never was actually in the immediate area because he was in San Jose, California. Burnett was the first governor of California for a short time until he resigned because his views on nonwhite immigration to the state were not widely supported.
“But a member of the wagon train must have stopped in Butte County and named the area Oregon Gulch around 1850. About 1852, the town at the northern end of the gulch was named Oregon City after Oregon City, Oregon. Who actually named the area Oregon Gulch is a mystery.
“I have been looking for a manifest of the participants on Burnett’s wagon train to cross check with the Butte County census. The story of Smith and Sparks Banner Mine in Columbiaville (Oregon Gulch) is the subject of a video you can watch … at bit.ly/BannerMine.” The photo shown is from the video.
“I suspect the name Columbiaville,” he added, “is from Oregon’s history.” The Ear suspects he’s right. And the mystery of Columbiaville, with a California sidetrack, continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.