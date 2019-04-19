From the Friday, April 19, 1901 edition of The Morning Astorian:
• The steamer Nahcotta will leave Astoria Sunday, April 21, at 9:30 a.m. for Fort Canby. This excursion is … an opportunity to view the lightship (LV50, pictured) as she is being moved from MacKenzie Head to Baker’s Bay. Those who have seen her as she now lies in her cradle pronounce it to be a rare and unique sight. The owner of a Kodak or camera should not miss this opportunity to get a snapshot of old No. 50 …
Note: According to the U.S. Coast Guard Lightship Sailors Association International Inc., LV50 was built in 1892 in San Francisco, and moved to Astoria the same year, where she had a rather rocky career.
As early as the summer 1894, the lightship was withdrawn from duty for repairs, then again in 1897 and 1899. Then in November 1899, she broke loose in a 74 mph gale, and stood offshore under sail.
When attempts were made to tow her, she ran aground just east of Cape Disappointment, where she was stranded on the beach for 16 months while unsuccessful efforts were made to refloat her.
Finally, a marine railway was built, and the hapless lightship put on a cradle (the one mentioned in the newspaper story), and moved 700 yards overland to be relaunched at Bakers Bay.
But that wasn’t the end of the saga. She was repaired at Bakers Bay, then towed to Portland for even more repairs, and did not return to her lightship duties until August 1901.
There were several other repair issues, and she slipped her chain a few more times before she was finally withdrawn from duty permanently in 1909.
The noble lightship wound up with a rather ignominious fate: Condemned in 1915, she was sold at a public auction that same year. She eventually became a freighter in Alaska for the rest of her seafaring career, and was registered as San Cosmo & Margaret until 1935. (bit.ly/LightLV50)
