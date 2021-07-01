From The Daily Astorian, July 1, 1888, a snarky tidbit:
"A cheerful pioneer has just passed away at Eddyville. He was the founder of the town, which consists of two houses, his cabin and a post office.
"For years, this strange man slept in his own coffin, and there he died. He had also performed the task of selecting his own burial spot, and if he had time, he would have dug his own grave. He now sleeps in his coffin day and night."
Eddyville, an unincorporated community in Lincoln County, is about 19 miles east of Newport, where Little Elk Creek and the Yaquina River meet. Founder Israel Fisk Eddy, who was well-known for his eccentricities, was actually very much alive.
As an example: The post office, which was established in 1868, was originally in a town named Little Elk, after the creek. Eddy moved it away from the creek and renamed it.
Actually, he moved the post office and renamed it several times, to the dismay of many, before finally deciding on a permanent spot near the mouth of the creek around 1900, and permanent name, Eddyville.
And, aside from his post office fixation: "Israel Eddy was a man of generous size and remarkable strength who, on more than one occasion, seized brawlers by the neck and dunked them into the horse trough," one account says.
"In 1908, at the wedding of a local young lady, he appeared with a coonskin cap and ear trumpet and regaled the assembly with the story of how he recovered from the flu by drinking a swig of piano polish mistaken for his medicine. Eddy died in 1911 at age 87." He's buried in the Eddyville Cemetery.
As Mark Twain would say, the report of Eddy's death was "an exaggeration." (bit.ly/eddyville, bit.ly/eddyville1)