"I'm going solitary crazy," artist Bill W. Dodge (pictured, left) wrote. "Talk off and on with a few friends — and turn down quiet drives down (or up) the coasts. But I am following the doc's orders to follow the president's 15 or 16 voodoo acts to keep the big boogey man away. I even think Turner Classic Movies might be running out of new-to-me films.
"One of the things I really enjoy is catching up with true classics I missed seeing when they came into theatrical release. I did watch 'The Ten Commandments' (1956) a couple of days ago. A scene with several hundred extras came on, and I was immediately transferred back in time and space to Paramount Studios on Marathon Street in Hollywood.
"I was wondering how … why … was I there? It wasn't until the credits came on at the end of the film, and a familiar name appeared, actress Gail Kobe." She's a former client of Bill's, when he worked in public relations, and is pictured, top right.
"As I remember it," he recalled, "she worked like crazy to get me a pass to come on the sound stage for a client/agency meeting. She wanted me to watch the classic director Cecil B. DeMille (bottom right) at work.
"I must say, now in retrospect, it was a real thrill to watch the director work with hundreds of extras, and almost every major star who appeared in the completed picture. It is a classic memory!"
