From the Jan. 8, 1887 edition of The Daily Astorian:
Pilot Neill reports that while the schooner Norway was being towed out, about nine o'clock last Thursday morning, and while the vessel and tug were abreast of the upper end of Sand Island, the captain of the schooner fell overboard.
The tug immediately slowed down and the crew manned a boat to rescue him; the schooner's boat also put off. The captain was flung a hen coop, which buoyed him up till a boat got to him and took him aboard.
The schooner was then towed back about 2 miles, when the captain's wife, who had assumed charge, said everything was all right, and to take the vessel to sea — which was done.
