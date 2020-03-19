From The Daily Astorian, March 19, 1879:
• We acknowledge a very pleasant call from genial Dr. Reagles of Fort Stevens. Dr. R. has spent many years of his life on the frontier, but his nature partakes so largely of the quality of cheerfulness which constitutes a very companionable gentleman, that an hour spent in is company is a social treat.
Note: Dr. James Reagles (1842-1913) certainly had a lot to talk about. He is pictured, right, with an unknown officer during the Civil War, when he was a regimental assistant surgeon with the Union Army. He saw action during several battles, and was at Appomattox, Virginia, when Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered.
The good doctor left the service after the war in 1865, but quickly got bored with private practice, and rejoined the Army calvary in 1866. He was stationed in the West at various forts, and served on Gen. George Crook's staff during the Apache wars with Geronimo in Arizona.
In 1872, he served as a surgeon on Ferdinand Vandeveer Hayden's expedition to survey and map Yellowstone Territory, during which he climbed the Grand Tetons with photographer/artist William Henry Jackson, who became famous for his images of the untamed West and his mural paintings.
One of Reagles' many assignments was at Fort Stevens. His last duty station was as post surgeon in Puerto Rico during the Spanish-American War in 1898. He was honored by President Teddy Roosevelt when he retired from the medical military service in 1908, and died in 1913 in New York, where he was born. (bit.ly/JReagles, bit.ly/WHJackson)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.