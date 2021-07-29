From The Daily Astorian, July 29, 1890, "In the Nehalem Valley":
• S. A. Wherry and J. W. Hardison went to the Nehalem last Saturday on horseback, the former returned last evening. Between Olney and Fishhawk, for about 4 miles, the road was very bad, but all the rest of the way it was good, considering the late rains.
Numerous improvements were noticed, and a number of new settlers have erected cabins on timber claims. The new schoolhouse at Mishawaka is a neat and attractive building. Miss Spear, of Knappa, is the teacher.
A very large barn, about 40 feet by 120 feet, surrounded by cattle sheds, has been erected by A. J. Wherry, to take the place of two barns which were burnt last year …
W. A. Wherry, the Mexican war veteran (Mexican-American War, 1846-1848), now 72 years of age, is hale and hearty, though quite deaf. Mr. Hardison is his son-in-law, but had not seen him before in 21 years, and was so cordially received that he will remain there a few days.
Notes: The Fishhawk Lake area is about 5 miles southeast of Olney, as the crow flies.
W. A. and A. J. Wherry and had adjoining homestead tracts in Mishawaka, both applied for in 1885.
An 1888 description of Mishawaka: "A country post office on the Nehalem River in Clatsop County … 20 miles south of Olney, its shipping point, by water. It contains a water power flour mill. Population, 25. Mail, weekly. J.J. Lynch, postmaster and farmer."
By 1896, 40 men were listed as living in Mishawaka. The population was actually much higher, as the names of women and children were left off the count.
A jaunt such as this one, back then, would have taken about a day each way on horseback.