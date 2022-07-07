The July 7, 1887 issue of The Daily Morning Astorian mentions a new ferry: “Col. John Adair made the first trip with his Clatsop ferry last Tuesday, going from landing to landing in 12 minutes. He expects to put it in regular operation in a short time.”
At the time, there was no direct road to the beaches south of Astoria, and the ferry went only as far as Warrenton. There was a big push to put in a macadam road from Warrenton to the beach, and a travel story in the Sept. 14, 1887 paper was a not-so-gentle hint to get moving on it.
The writer, Mayor John Trullinger and other Astoria notables took a horse and buggy to the ferry, and “a surprisingly short time later” landed in Warrenton. They marveled at the diking done there; large amounts of usable land had been created out of land previously underwater.
They headed for the Seaside road and, after “an S-like detour of several miles” arrived at the beach. “By running the road straight on west, a saving of 2 miles could be made, and Astoria, via Clatsop ferry, would be only two hours from a magnificent ocean beach,” the writer noted. The prospective road would come out on the beach about half a mile below the Cairnsmore wreck (south of the Peter Iredale wreck) in Fort Stevens State Park.
He went on to remind readers that rights of way for the road had already been secured, and “the building of this road, and the facilities afforded for travel by the Clatsop ferry, would enable the thousands who now yearly go elsewhere to come to Astoria, get their supplies, teams, etc., here, make this their headquarters, (having) … a delightful drive, instead of a wearisome journey.”
The trip from the end of the new road to Seaside would be made on the beach. “… The horses trotted along on the hard sand, affording a most admirable roadway, wide, spacious, safe, in sight and hearing of the sea, and miles on miles up and down the coast, stretching from Fort Stevens to the Necanicum, over 13 miles, a drive unrivaled in attraction on this coast.”