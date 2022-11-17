Ear: Maude

A thespian tidbit from The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 17, 1887:

"... A dispatch (arrived) from Seattle yesterday ... saying that Maud Granger had lost a valuable diamond star in Astoria last Monday night, and for a search to be made, a reward offered and the police notified. It is such a common advertising scheme for prominent actresses to lose 'diamonds,' that for a moment it was not entirely credited."

