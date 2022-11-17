A thespian tidbit from The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 17, 1887:
"... A dispatch (arrived) from Seattle yesterday ... saying that Maud Granger had lost a valuable diamond star in Astoria last Monday night, and for a search to be made, a reward offered and the police notified. It is such a common advertising scheme for prominent actresses to lose 'diamonds,' that for a moment it was not entirely credited."
The first place to search was the opera house dressing room she had used. "There in an unnoticed corner lay the missing jewel, a magnificent five-pointed star, flashing with diamonds. The owner was immediately notified of the safety of her gems, and this morning the star ... will be forwarded to its gifted owner ... For once, at least, the story of an actress losing her diamonds is literally true."
Note: Maud (aka Maude) Granger (1849-1928) was a noted Broadway stage actress who also traveled across the country performing throughout the 1880s.
One notable performance, mentioned in the SweetheartsOfTheWest blog, was in 1881 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where many people with consumption (tuberculosis) came for the clear air. Oddly, she chose to portray "Camille," about a woman dying of TB, for an "audience of consumptives."
During her melodramatic death scene, as she lay on a settee – which was supposed to ascend as if she were heading for heaven – the settee slipped, and the diva went crashing to the stage floor.
When the curtain rose for her curtain call, she was still loudly berating the stage manager. But, as the saying goes: The show must go on. And so it did until she retired after 55 years on the stage.