The fourth Thursday in November 1789 was the first federally declared day of thanksgiving. So, what were Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and the Corps of Discovery doing Nov. 28, 1805 when they were camped on the west side of Tongue Point (which they called Point William)?
According two entries from Clark's journal that day, life was no bowl of buttered turnips. Here are some snippets: "Wind shifted about to the southwest and blew hard accompanied with hard rain all last night.
"We are all wet, bedding and stores, having nothing to keep ourselves or stores dry, our lodge nearly worn out, and the pieces of sails and tents so full of holes and rotten that they will not keep anything dry … Added to this, the robes of ourselves and men are all rotten from being continually wet, and we cannot procure others, or blankets in their places.
"… Several men in the point hunting deer without success, the swan and brant (geese), which are abundant, cannot be approached sufficiently near to be killed, and the wind and waves too high to proceed on to the place we expect to find elk, and we have nothing to eat except pounded fish …"
"It rained all day," Patrick Gass added in his misery journal, "and we had here no fresh water, but what was taken out of the canoes as the rain fell."
"… About 12 o'clock the wind shifted around to the northwest," Clark concluded, "and blew with such violence that I expected every moment to see trees taken up by the roots, many were blown down. This wind and rain continued with short intervals all the latter part of the night. O! how disagreeable is our situation during this dreadful weather."