"My husband, Pete, is removing the old wood tongue and groove paneling in the original part of the house to prepare for construction," Lauri Serafin of Astoria's Forsstrom House (TheForsstromHouse.com) wrote. "We think it dates from around 1880 to 1900. We will use it for wall wainscot. The current house dates to about 1914."
"He has found some interesting items hidden in this ceiling," she explained. "A half-filled bottle of Hughel's Dander-off Hair Tonic with original stopper (pictured inset). Arsenic is one of the ingredients (circa 1900). A great find, and gives new meaning to arsenic and old lace at our house!
"A vintage 1950's box of decayed pills. The box is labeled HORMEX Mixed Treatment for Sexual Weakness. Price $15, from Raymo Laboratories, Portland. I found mention of this company in a 1959 court case involving the (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration." Raymo was in hot water because several of their products' labels "contained false and misleading representations" (bit.ly/uhohRaymo).
"(We also found) Victorian period scraps of wallpaper in burgundy and green, popular colors of that era; a folded lithograph of a Bird’s Eye View of Warrenton by Lewis and Dryden of Portland (shown); lots of square nails; remnants of the old doorbell system; ancient wiring which predates the 1910s knob and tube system; grime; and rodent nests!" You can see the photos Lauri took at bit.ly/LauriPix
"Fun times at the Forsstrom House!" she added, and "a diversion from the viral storm."
