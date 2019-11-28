Here's a little tidbit about Gearhart's curious connection to the impeachment hearings, courtesy of R.J. Marx and the Seaside Signal (bit.ly/GearSond):
U.S. Diplomat Gordon Sondland, who testified at the hearings, owns a house on South Ocean Avenue in Gearhart with his wife, Katherine Durant. They are part-time residents. He is pictured, courtesy of the U.S. Department of State.
The couple bought the property in 2008 for $800,000 (worth $1.1 million now, per realtor.com), tore down the original house, and replaced it with a two-story house.
Some, like neighbor Margaret Marino, think the couple "truly love the beach and view it as a place to retreat with their families and dearest friends," and who "are neighbors that deeply care.”
Others would heartily beg to differ, saying Sondland's house has "the dubious distinction" of extending past the normally acceptable western development line on Gin Ridge. And that's the problem: Their house blocks their neighbors' headland and ocean views. Not a terrific way to make new friends, to be sure.
"All the houses on the west side of Gearhart's Gin Ridge were built on a line that gave each house the maximum view west, including Tillamook Head to North Head, and everything in between, Gearhart's Jim Furnish said," Marx wrote.
"Sondland disregarded that, and got approval to build west of the line," Furnish added, "destroying some views their neighbors had for over 100 years."
It would appear that Sondland's "views" are more controversial in Gearhart than in Washington, D.C. A dubious distinction, indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.