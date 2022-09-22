Ear: Moody
By Elleda Wilson The Astorian

The pilot schooner Gov.  Moody wrecked three miles north of Fort Canby, Washington, on Sept. 21, 1890. Capt. Peter Cordiner, an experienced navigator, but unfamiliar with local waters, gave a harrowing account to the Daily Alta California newspaper.

He and the crew, Louis Olsen, Gustav McCorda and the cook, George Salvely, were returning from a trip when the fog set in. The captain suddenly sensed they were near shore, but he couldn't turn the vessel in time to avoid the breakers that swept them into the base of a cliff at North Head.

