The pilot schooner Gov. Moody wrecked three miles north of Fort Canby, Washington, on Sept. 21, 1890. Capt. Peter Cordiner, an experienced navigator, but unfamiliar with local waters, gave a harrowing account to the Daily Alta California newspaper.
He and the crew, Louis Olsen, Gustav McCorda and the cook, George Salvely, were returning from a trip when the fog set in. The captain suddenly sensed they were near shore, but he couldn't turn the vessel in time to avoid the breakers that swept them into the base of a cliff at North Head.
The men immediately climbed the main rigging, and were "hanging on for dear life, while each successive breaker was shaking the craft to pieces," the captain wrote. "In one of those lurches the mainmast came down with a fearful crash, carrying us with it."
Despite gashing his head in the melee, the captain quickly climbed the masthead, even as the vessel continuously ramming against the cliff. "… In some way I got between the mast and the cliff and got my arm and shoulder bruised. I was knocked off my feet, but in falling, managed to … slide down the jib stay. I then climbed up the mast and managed to reach the overhanging rocks, and pulled myself up to a place of safety."
McCorda followed. Olsen, who had an injured hip, clung to the rocks below, so the men lowered some halyards and hauled him up. The cook was gone, presumed dead; the three remaining survivors hiked to Fort Canby. The life-saving crew there immediately went to the wreck, but clothes, books and a sextant were among the few items that could be recovered.
The life-saving crew made one other discovery, as well: the cook, very much alive, stranded on a narrow rock shelf. "An overhanging ledge prevented his climbing further up, and the waves were boiling beneath him," the captain wrote. "He had been in this situation, with the surf throwing spray over him, for nearly six hours, and was terribly exhausted when rescued."
There was no rescue for the Gov. Moody, though. She was a total loss.