Monday is the eighth anniversary of the devastating March 11, 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami, caused by an undersea subduction zone very similar to the nearby Cascadia, where the Pacific and Juan de Fuca plates meet.
Here are a few alarming facts to contemplate from LiveScience.com (bit.ly/2011tsu):
The shaking from the 9.0 magnitude earthquake — which shifted the earth on its axis, and shortened the length of a day by about a microsecond — lasted nearly six minutes.
In the year following the event, there were more than 5,000 aftershocks, the biggest being magnitude 7.9.
Honshu, Japan’s main island, moved 8 feet eastward; the island’s north coast dropped two feet.
The Pacific Plate slid 79 feet westward near the epicenter of the earthquake.
The tsunami wave reached a height of almost 128 feet at Miyako City in Iwate Prefecture, and flooded inland for 6 miles in Sendai, a city on Honshu. In all, approximately 217 square miles were flooded. A Hokusai wave drawing is shown.
An estimated 5 million tons of debris was swept out to sea in the tsunami’s aftermath.
And, one last note: The earthquake’s infrasound (low frequency rumble) was actually picked up by a satellite orbiting in space.
Is your “go bag” ready?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.