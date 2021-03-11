The 10th anniversary of the devastating March 11, 2011, Japanese earthquake and tsunami is today, and the event should give North Coasters some pause for thought, since the disaster originated in an undersea subduction zone very similar to the Cascadia, just off the Oregon Coast.
Here are a few alarming facts to contemplate from LiveScience.com (bit.ly/2011tsu), along with Hokusai's drawing, "The Great Wave of Kanagawa":
• The shaking from the 9.0 magnitude earthquake — which shifted the earth on its axis and shortened the length of a day by about a microsecond — lasted nearly six minutes.
• In the year following the event, there were more than 5,000 aftershocks, the biggest being magnitude 7.9.
• Honshu, Japan's main island, moved 8 feet eastward; the island's north coast dropped 2 feet.
• The tsunami was so far-reaching that it broke icebergs off of Antarctica's Sulzberger Shelf.
• The Pacific Plate slid 79 feet westward near the epicenter of the earthquake.
• The tsunami wave reached a runup height of almost 128 feet at Miyako City in Iwate Prefecture, Japan, and flooded inland for 6 miles in Sendai, a city on Honshu.
• An estimated 5 million tons of debris was swept out to sea in the tsunami's aftermath.
• And, one last note: The earthquake's infrasound (low frequency rumble) was picked up by a satellite orbiting in space.
Here's one more thing to think about: Is your "go bag" ready?