"My husband and I went to Fred Meyer to get formula for my 10-month-old baby boy," Marie Egler wrote. "We just moved into a new two-bedroom apartment, and we were pretty much broke. I opened the lid, and found $100. We were very shocked and excited. It meant we can make it through the rest of the month."
"Thank you to whoever put this in it," Marie posted on her Facebook page, along with the photo shown. "We are forever grateful!"
Once the good news went around social media, a friend informed Marie that the person who made that lovely, unexpected cash boost possible was Meagan DeSart.
So why did Megan leave the money in the formula can? "It's called Wealth Wednesday," Meagan explained, "and every week on Wednesday I do a random act of kindness for a stranger that is a monetary exchange.
"I often put cash in formula cans or diaper boxes (it's probably my favorite one I do). Last week I had pizzas anonymously delivered to the Astoria Police Department. I also will go out to eat at local restaurants and tip 100% of the bill. I brought McDonald's to the homeless camp, one day."
"Any giving that includes monetary value, and always to a stranger," Meagan added, "because I don't want it to be perceived that I want anything in return."
No one would have known about Marie's surprise gift, except, Meagan noted, "(It) just so happens this one got posted about."
