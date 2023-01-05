Ear: Cowper

The British barque Abbey Cowper, under the command of Capt. William Ross and bound for the Columbia River, met her fate Jan. 4, 1885, according to Lewis & Dryden’s Marine History of the Pacific Northwest.

The captain, with a crew of 18, sailed into the breakers near Shoalwater Bay as he was approaching the mouth of the Columbia River. Due to fog and the Ross' ignorance of the strong northerly current, the Abbey Cowper ran aground on what was then called North Beach in Washington (aka Washaway Beach). The ship was a total loss, but all hands reached the shore safely.

