The captain, with a crew of 18, sailed into the breakers near Shoalwater Bay as he was approaching the mouth of the Columbia River. Due to fog and the Ross' ignorance of the strong northerly current, the Abbey Cowper ran aground on what was then called North Beach in Washington (aka Washaway Beach). The ship was a total loss, but all hands reached the shore safely.
Notably, the ship once took part saving a vessel in distress that was widely reported. The Warwick Argus and Tenterfield Chronicle in Queensland, Australia, reported that Capt. Nelson spotted a dismasted Japanese junk July 3, 1876, adrift with signals flying. He sailed close in, and sent the chief officer over in a lifeboat to assess the situation; he returned with the only two survivors and their meager possessions.
The junk had left Hokkaido, Japan, bound for Yokohama, on Nov. 9, 1875. It had somehow lost its mast, and had been drifting ever since, leaving the survivors with a harrowing tale of being lost at sea. Their captain and nine crew members had died months ago of scurvy — a common affliction among sailors during that era, caused by a lack of Vitamin C. Instead of burying their shipmates at sea, the survivors salted them down in the hold, and threw the cargo — salt and fish — overboard.
Not surprisingly, the stench soon became horrific. To add to their woes, they had fire until they ran out of wood. All they had to live on was dry rice, whatever fish they could catch, and any rainwater they could gather. When found, the emaciated pair were "in a most deplorable condition from scurvy."
The fortuitous arrival of the Abbey Cowper saved the day, and she is remembered more for this dramatic rescue than for her demise.