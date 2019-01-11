It was Elvis Presley‘s birthday on Jan. 8, and the third graders at Hilda Lahti Elementary School read a short biography about him, took a quiz, watched a video and had a few local rock stars visit them in class to sing some good old Elvis tunes,” substitute teacher Debbie Twombly wrote.
“Larry Moore and Dan Sutherland of the Brownsmead Flats put together a selection of hits from The King, and entertained both third grade classes with some fun rock and roll. They sang along and got up and danced, working up a good appetite before lunch.”
“It was a fun morning, and a great way to introduce kids to a bit of musical history,” she added. “Thanks, Larry and Dan, for being so generous with your talents!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.